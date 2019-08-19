Business
Apple CEO Tim Cook warns Donald Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition
Updated : August 19, 2019 08:50 AM IST
Tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, including consumer electronics, are scheduled to go into effect in two stages on September 1 and December 15.
Apple's MacBook laptops and iPhones would not face the additional tariffs until December 15, but some of the company's other products, including its AirPods, Apple Watch and HomePod, would be subject to the levies on September 1.
