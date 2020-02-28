Technology
Apple CEO Tim Cook says China is bringing coronavirus under control
Updated : February 28, 2020 05:47 PM IST
Apple has begun reopening its retail stores in China and according to the company's regional Chinese website, 29 out of 42 stores were open for business on Monday.
Apple earlier warned that coronavirus outbreak will affect its business in the January-March quarter as worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.
Additionally in an investor update, the tech giant said it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance it provided last month for the upcoming quarter.