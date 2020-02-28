  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Apple CEO Tim Cook says China is bringing coronavirus under control

Updated : February 28, 2020 05:47 PM IST

Apple has begun reopening its retail stores in China and according to the company's regional Chinese website, 29 out of 42 stores were open for business on Monday.
Apple earlier warned that coronavirus outbreak will affect its business in the January-March quarter as worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained.
Additionally in an investor update, the tech giant said it no longer expects to meet the revenue guidance it provided last month for the upcoming quarter.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says China is bringing coronavirus under control

You May Also Like

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

More Indians shift to digital payment systems, UPI fastest to hit 1 billion transactions a month in 2019

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Closing bell: Sensex plunges 1,448 points as coronavirus spread sparks pandemic fears, Nifty settles at 11,202

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Coronavirus Impact: Markets decline over 1% in 4 of 5 sessions this week; Sensex plunges over 2,800 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement