Apple CEO Tim Cook's pay to dependent more on stock performance in 2023

The changes come after 64 percent of shareholders approved Cook's pay package at its annual meeting. In the previous year, 94.9 percent shareholders approved Cook's pay.

According to regulatory filings, Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay for the fiscal 2023 year is expected to reduce as compared to the preceding year. The Apple CEO's pay will depend on the iPhone perform as compared to its peers. For FY2022, Cook's compensation was $99.4 million. For 2023, the target was set at $49 million, over 40 percent lower than 2022 compensation.

The changes come after 64 percent of shareholders approved Cook's pay package at its annual meeting. In the previous year, 94.9 percent shareholders approved Cook's pay.

Cook's stock award will also witness a change. For fiscal 2022, Cook received $75 million in stock awards. For fiscal 2023, the target was reduced to $40 million. $30 million of the 2023 target depend on share performance. In the previous year, half of the total were based on share performance.