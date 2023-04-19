Tim Cook meets PM Modi, says Apple will continue to grow and invest in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the company's commitment to growing and investing in the country. Cook's meeting with Modi comes against the backdrop of the global tech giant opening its first two company-run retail outlets in India — at BKC in Mumbai and Saket in Delhi.
Cook also met Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrashekar on Wedneday.
The Mumbai store threw its doors open on Tuesday, while the Delhi store will be inaugurated on Thursday.
Cook tweeted a photo of himself and Modi and wrote that Apple shares the prime minister's vision on the positive impact technology can make on India's future.
Sources exclusively told CNBC-TV18 that in his meeting with Vaishnaw, Cook has expressed satisfaction with the government's support to the tech industry in India. Further, Cook is understood to have said Apple has created more than 1 lakh jobs in India in the past two years and pledged to double that number soon.
Further, the sources added, Apple has sought continuation of policy stability. continued support for bringing the component ecosystem to India, as well as government sought support for skilling — Apple is looking to train app developers in India and has set up an accelerator in Bengaluru.