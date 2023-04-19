Tim Cook meets PM Modi, says Apple will continue to grow and invest in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook also met Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrashekar on Wedneday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated the company's commitment to growing and investing in the country. Cook's meeting with Modi comes against the backdrop of the global tech giant opening its first two company-run retail outlets in India — at BKC in Mumbai and Saket in Delhi.

The Mumbai store threw its doors open on Tuesday, while the Delhi store will be inaugurated on Thursday

Cook tweeted a photo of himself and Modi and wrote that Apple shares the prime minister's vision on the positive impact technology can make on India's future.

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023

Sources exclusively told CNBC-TV18 that in his meeting with Vaishnaw, Cook has expressed satisfaction with the government's support to the tech industry in India. Further, Cook is understood to have said Apple has created more than 1 lakh jobs in India in the past two years and pledged to double that number soon.

Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports,app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/L7KVPjq8fk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 19, 2023

It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey.We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job… pic.twitter.com/CHrvlO4Aan — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 19, 2023