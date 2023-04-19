Tim Cook meets PM Modi, says Apple will continue to grow and invest in India

Apple CEO Tim Cook also met Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrashekar on Wedneday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Meta layoffs begin — employees in technical roles, product-facing teams face job cuts
Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Wipro jobs: Freshers cry foul over ‘never ending’ tests for onboarding at the IT firm
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Liver Day: Is liver transplantation a good idea — an important take by a surgical expert
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
With rising commodities prices, the pinch of inflation on Indian consumers' pockets is far from over
Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023
Met with @tim_cook, CEO, Apple. Discussed deepening Apple’s engagement in India across manufacturing, electronics exports,app economy, skilling, sustainability and job creation especially for women. Jointly charting a long-term and strong relationship. pic.twitter.com/L7KVPjq8fk— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 19, 2023
It was a delight to meet @tim_cook CEO, @Apple and his team to engage on Apple’s strategic and long-term partnership with and in India’s digital journey.We discussed deepening and broadening manufacturing, exports, skilling of youth, expanding app n innovation economy and job… pic.twitter.com/CHrvlO4Aan— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) April 19, 2023