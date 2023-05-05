Apple CEO Tim Cook hopeful of 'convincing some Indians' to buy an iPhone

The world's most valued company is also looking at India as a potential production hub away from China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is hopeful that he would be able to convince some Indians to buy an iPhone.

"What I do see in India is a lot of people entering the middle class, and I’m hopeful that we can convince some number of them to buy an iPhone," he said during the company's earnings call.

Apple opened its first flagship stores in India last month in Mumbai and New Delhi aiming for accelerated demand for its iPhone. The world's most valued company is also looking at India as a potential production hub away from China.

CEO Cook was personally present during the opening of both the stores and expressed optimism about Apple's prospects in India. “The switcher and first-time buyer metrics look very good there for India,” he said. Apple refers to an individual buying an iPhone, who previously had an android device as a "switcher."

Apple's management said that iPhone sales were better-than-expected during the quarter, particularly due to strong demand from emerging markets like India, Indonesia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

“The iPhone is truly a global product and we’re doing well in emerging markets right now,” Mr. Maestri said. “That has helped us offset some macroeconomic challenges,” CFO Luca Maestri said.

Maestri also noted that Apple is doing well in India in part because of its recent investments and its focus on building up the app-developer community there. He also spoke of the company's installment plans and trade-in programs, which have made products more accessible in these countries.

iPhone sales during the quarter rose by 1.5 percent to $51.3 billion, well ahead of consensus estimates of $48.7 billion. iPhone sales rose even as overall sales were down 2.5 percent and the company expects another drop in the current quarter.

“The upside overseas is really, really good,” said Hal Eddins, vice president at Apple investor Capital Investment Companies.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)