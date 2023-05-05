English
Apple CEO Tim Cook hopeful of 'convincing some Indians' to buy an iPhone

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 5, 2023 5:47:11 AM IST (Updated)

The world's most valued company is also looking at India as a potential production hub away from China.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is hopeful that he would be able to convince some Indians to buy an iPhone.

"What I do see in India is a lot of people entering the middle class, and I’m hopeful that we can convince some number of them to buy an iPhone," he said during the company's earnings call.
Apple opened its first flagship stores in India last month in Mumbai and New Delhi aiming for accelerated demand for its iPhone. The world's most valued company is also looking at India as a potential production hub away from China.
