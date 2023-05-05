Apple CEO Tim Cook hopeful of 'convincing some Indians' to buy an iPhone

2 Min(s) Read
The world's most valued company is also looking at India as a potential production hub away from China.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is hopeful that he would be able to convince some Indians to buy an iPhone.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
"What I do see in India is a lot of people entering the middle class, and I’m hopeful that we can convince some number of them to buy an iPhone," he said during the company's earnings call.
Apple opened its first flagship stores in India last month in Mumbai and New Delhi aiming for accelerated demand for its iPhone. The world's most valued company is also looking at India as a potential production hub away from China.