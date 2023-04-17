Apple CEO Tim Cook says ‘excited to build on long-standing history’ in India ahead retail store openings

The company also said in a statement that India's vibrant community of app developers now supports more than 1 million jobs. Further as per Apple, App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018.

Ahead of the opening of Apple's first two retail stores in India this week, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company was "excited" to be expanding its 25-year history in the South Asian country.

“India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity,” Cook said in a statement.

On April 18, Apple will open its first company-owned retail store in Mumbai, and on April 20, it will open its second store in India in Delhi.

Cook is expected to be in India to inaugurate the stores. As part of his plans to deepen iPhone manufacturing in India, he might also meet key policymakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the visit, the government is believed to be favourably considering an industry demand to reduce the basic Customs duty on high-end phones and import duty on mobile phone components. ​

The company said in its statement that India's vibrant community of app developers now supports more than 1 million jobs. Further, as per Apple, App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018.

Apple's new stores demonstrate the company's desire to increase its presence in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Last month, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, which manufactures iPhones, signed an agreement with Telangana to establish a manufacturing facility that has the potential to generate employment for over 100,000 people over the next decade.

Apple’s focus towards India

To diversify its supply chain, Apple has ramped up production in India for exports as well as for the domestic market, where premium smartphones are in high demand.

In the year to March, Apple assembled smartphones worth $7 billion in India, or around 7 percent of its iPhones. More than $5 billion worth of devices were exported, or 5 percent of the company's global exports. According to industry data, the company assembled 1 percent of its smartphones in India in 2021 while India's export share was under 1 percent.

2022 was a game changer for the mobile phone market in India, especially with Apple betting big on the country.

Since 2017, Apple has asked three Taiwanese manufacturers to move to India, including Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 and currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (basic) models in India through its Taiwanese contract manufacturers — Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. However, all the Pro models sold in the country are imported.