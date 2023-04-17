English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsApple CEO Tim Cook says ‘excited to build on long standing history’ in India ahead retail store openings

Apple CEO Tim Cook says ‘excited to build on long-standing history’ in India ahead retail store openings

Apple CEO Tim Cook says ‘excited to build on long-standing history’ in India ahead retail store openings
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 17, 2023 11:09:26 AM IST (Published)

The company also said in a statement that India's vibrant community of app developers now supports more than 1 million jobs. Further as per Apple, App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018.

Ahead of the opening of Apple's first two retail stores in India this week, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company was "excited" to be expanding its 25-year history in the South Asian country.

Recommended Articles

View All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen

Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance

Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge

Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war

Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


“India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity,” Cook said in a statement.
On April 18, Apple will open its first company-owned retail store in Mumbai, and on April 20, it will open its second store in India in Delhi.
Cook is expected to be in India to inaugurate the stores. As part of his plans to deepen iPhone manufacturing in India, he might also meet key policymakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Ahead of the visit, the government is believed to be favourably considering an industry demand to reduce the basic Customs duty on high-end phones and import duty on mobile phone components. ​
CNBC-TV18 has learnt from sources that India is considering reducing basic Customs duty on high-end phones from 20 percent currently and slashing import duties on more components to encourage domestic manufacturing. The move could help high-end mobile phone makers like Apple.
The company said in its statement that India's vibrant community of app developers now supports more than 1 million jobs. Further, as per Apple, App Store payouts to developers in the country have more than tripled since 2018.
Apple's new stores demonstrate the company's desire to increase its presence in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.
Last month, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, which manufactures iPhones, signed an agreement with Telangana to establish a manufacturing facility that has the potential to generate employment for over 100,000 people over the next decade.
Apple’s focus towards India
To diversify its supply chain, Apple has ramped up production in India for exports as well as for the domestic market, where premium smartphones are in high demand.
In the year to March, Apple assembled smartphones worth $7 billion in India, or around 7 percent of its iPhones. More than $5 billion worth of devices were exported, or 5 percent of the company's global exports. According to industry data, the company assembled 1 percent of its smartphones in India in 2021 while India's export share was under 1 percent.
2022 was a game changer for the mobile phone market in India, especially with Apple betting big on the country.
Since 2017, Apple has asked three Taiwanese manufacturers to move to India, including Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.
Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 and currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (basic) models in India through its Taiwanese contract manufacturers — Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. However, all the Pro models sold in the country are imported.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AppleApple CEO Tim Cook

Previous Article

Inside Apple BKC: Here's a sneak peek at India's first flagship store

Next Article

Apps on Google Play with 100 million downloads infected by malware, says report

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X