Apple CEO Tim Cook drew $125 million pay package in 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook took home $125 million as his pay package in 2019, slightly lower (nearly 8 percent) than $136 million which he received in total compensation in 2018.

According to an SEC filing, Cook received $3 million as a base salary in 2019 but his bonus slid to $7.67 million from $12 million, reports Seeking Alpha.

"Cook's total pay fell last year as the company failed to top its financial targets by as much as in 2018, but Cook still amassed $125 million in total compensation," the report said on Friday.

Apple's board set less ambitious goals for 2019, lowering its sales target by 3 percent from 2018 to $256.6 million and its profit target by 15 percent (YoY) to $60.1 billion.

Cook, 59, earned about $11.56 million in non-equity compensation for 2019 -- a 26 percent decline compared to 2018 when he earned nearly $15.7 million.

"In 2019, Apple's performance exceeded the target performance goals for both net sales and operating income, resulting in a total payout of 128 per cent of the target payout opportunity for each named executive officer," Apple said in the SEC filing.

Apple shares hit $300 for the first time in late December and closed at $297.43 on Friday.

Apple shares hit a new all-time high of $300 on Thursday, marking significant growth over the course of the last year. In early January 2019, Apple shares were at $144.