Apple CEO Tim Cook drew $125 million pay package in 2019

Updated : January 04, 2020 02:48 PM IST

According to an SEC filing, Cook received $3 million as a base salary in 2019 but his bonus slid to $7.67 million from $12 million.
Apple's board set less ambitious goals for 2019, lowering its sales target by 3 percent from 2018 to $256.6 million and its profit target by 15 percent (YoY) to $60.1 billion.
