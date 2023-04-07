English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsApple CEO Tim Cook begins his day at 5am by reading customer reviews

Apple CEO Tim Cook begins his day at 5am by reading customer reviews

Apple CEO Tim Cook begins his day at 5am by reading customer reviews
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 7, 2023 2:56:26 PM IST (Published)

In an interview with GQ, Apple CEO Tim Cook said reading customer feedback first thing in the morning makes him happy since he knows how Apple's products and technology are improving the lives of its users.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed in a recent interview that he wakes up at 5am and starts his day by reading emails and notes from customers on Apple products.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

World Health Day: These are some strategies to protect your health and also your wallet

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

World Health Day: Here's how the pandemic reshaped our health priorities and goals

Apr 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

RBI MPC— a fine balancing act despite being fixated with inflation control 

Apr 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Tim Cook said enjoys reading client reviews because he finds inspiration in their opinions. In an interview with GQ, the Apple CEO said that reading customer feedback first thing in the morning makes him happy since he knows how Apple's products and technology are improving the lives of its users. Cook also gave a personal example of how a positive customer review improved his morning and inspired him to pursue excellence.
"If you're in the business of creating technology that enriches people's lives like we are, you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it,” Cook told GQ.
Tim Cook told the story of a customer who bought an iPhone 14. The device's crash detection function enabled the user to contact assistance when the car experienced a seizure. The user greatly appreciated this feature.
Also Read: World's biggest memory chip maker to cut production after posting worst profit in 14 years
The iPhone 14 series launched last year also has an Emergency Satellite Connectivity feature, allowing customers to get in touch with emergency services in locations without cell network coverage. It's important to note that India does not currently have access to this satellite feature.
Cook said that sometimes Apple also hears complaints from customers. He believes that even unfavourable reviews can aid Apple in understanding consumer sentiment towards their products and implementing the required changes better. He also acknowledged that negative reviews do not make him or his company less confident, rather he takes it as an opportunity to grow further.
Cook believes that the success of the business depends on staying in touch with what customers are thinking about the products.
Cook is one of the few CEOs of American tech companies to have made his email address public, demonstrating Apple's commitment to soliciting and taking into account customer feedback in their quest to produce better products.
Also Read: Twitter Verified unfollows all accounts amid chaos over blue ticks
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AppleTim Cook

Previous Article

Google search to include AI feature soon, says CEO Sundar Pichai

Next Article

World's biggest memory chip maker to cut production after posting worst profit in 14 years

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X