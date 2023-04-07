Apple CEO Tim Cook begins his day at 5am by reading customer reviews

In an interview with GQ, Apple CEO Tim Cook said reading customer feedback first thing in the morning makes him happy since he knows how Apple's products and technology are improving the lives of its users.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed in a recent interview that he wakes up at 5am and starts his day by reading emails and notes from customers on Apple products.

Tim Cook said enjoys reading client reviews because he finds inspiration in their opinions. In an interview with GQ, the Apple CEO said that reading customer feedback first thing in the morning makes him happy since he knows how Apple's products and technology are improving the lives of its users. Cook also gave a personal example of how a positive customer review improved his morning and inspired him to pursue excellence.

"If you're in the business of creating technology that enriches people's lives like we are, you want to know what it's doing. You want to know how people are feeling about it,” Cook told GQ.

Tim Cook told the story of a customer who bought an iPhone 14. The device's crash detection function enabled the user to contact assistance when the car experienced a seizure. The user greatly appreciated this feature.

The iPhone 14 series launched last year also has an Emergency Satellite Connectivity feature, allowing customers to get in touch with emergency services in locations without cell network coverage. It's important to note that India does not currently have access to this satellite feature.

Cook said that sometimes Apple also hears complaints from customers. He believes that even unfavourable reviews can aid Apple in understanding consumer sentiment towards their products and implementing the required changes better. He also acknowledged that negative reviews do not make him or his company less confident, rather he takes it as an opportunity to grow further.

Cook believes that the success of the business depends on staying in touch with what customers are thinking about the products.

Cook is one of the few CEOs of American tech companies to have made his email address public, demonstrating Apple's commitment to soliciting and taking into account customer feedback in their quest to produce better products.

