Apple CEO meets Airtel Bharti chief Sunil Mittal, commits to working closely in India and Africa

On his first trip to India in seven years, Cook met several celebrities and government officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the opening of India’s first Apple retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, CEO Tim Cook met with Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal for an hour-long meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, the two expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, reaffirming their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African markets.

"Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweeted with a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

According to government sources, iPhone maker Apple is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around two lakhs soon. Cook had last visited India in 2016 when the tech giant was just beginning to scale up operations in the country.

Cook also watched an IPL match with actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and others on Thursday.

"#TimCook and entire @apple team — we hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world-class experience here," the actress tweeted.