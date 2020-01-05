Business
Apple can make 2020 its strongest year in India
Updated : January 05, 2020 10:38 AM IST
Thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store would give Apple a booster in the price-sensitive smartphone market in 2020.
Not only older and new-generation models but also Apple Watches, AirPods Pro and Mac desktops witnessed a great adoption in the country.
