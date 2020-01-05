Apple can make 2020 its strongest year in India

The year 2019 saw a complete turnaround in Apple's market share and presence in India, fuelled by attractive price drops on previous-generation iPhone models (iPhone XR), affordable newer flagship premium models (iPhone 11) and attractive schemes on other products.

Not only older and new-generation models but also Apple Watches, AirPods Pro and Mac desktops witnessed a great adoption in the country.

Going forward, thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store would give Apple a booster in the price-sensitive smartphone market in 2020, say industry experts.

"Apple recovered in the Indian market in 2019 after a sharp decline in 2018. 2020 is going to be important, as this is the year when Apple has strongest-ever portfolio -- iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 -- that will be very much relevant for the growing Indian market. There is also a lot of speculation about iPhone SE2 coming this year," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

To recall, Apple supplier Wistron assembled low-end iPhone SE (now discontinued) and is now assembling iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 at its Bengaluru facility. The highest-selling iPhone XR is now being manufactured at Apple supplier Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai.

Media reports say that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch two iPhone SE 2 models with 5.5-inch and 6.1-inch displays. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that there could be a second iPhone SE2 model -- dubbed as iPhone SE2 Plus -- but only in the first half of 2021.