Apple ‘California Streaming’ event on September 14: Here’s how to watch iPhone 13 series launch live

Apple is gearing up to host its ‘California Streaming’ annual event on September 14 evening where it is likely to launch the new iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3.

The event will stream live at 10.30 IST on Apple’s official website and its YouTube channel. Meanwhile, in India, Amazon, Flipkart, and Airtel will also stream the event on their websites.

Here is how to watch the Apple ‘California Streaming’ Event live

Apple Events Website

iPhone , iPad or Mac, or Apple TV users can log on to the Apple website - https://www.apple.com/in/apple-events/ to watch the event. The website works across all browsers including Safari, Chrome, Firefox etc.

YouTube

People can watch the launch event live on Apple ’s YouTube channel as well using their smartphone, tablet, Smart TV or desktop. Apple has posted a placeholder for the event on YouTube.

Apple TV App

For people who use Apple TV, there is a section dedicated to live streaming and they can watch the event on any device on which the app is available.

Though there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that the iPhone 13 range, set to be launched tonight, may feature smaller notches as compared to last year’s models. They may have a larger camera sensor and better ultra-wide cameras.