Apple buys Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion

Updated : July 26, 2019 06:34 AM IST

Under the deal, about 2,200 Intel employees will join Apple, along with intellectual property, equipment and leases.
Combined with its existing portfolio, Apple will have 17,000 wireless technology patents, ranging from cellular communication standards to modems
