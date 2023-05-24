Apple, Broadcom announce multibillion-dollar deal for US-made chips

Apple said the deal with Broadcom will also allow it to invest in “critical automation projects and upskilling” with engineers and other technicians.

iPhone-maker Apple Inc., on Tuesday announced a new multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components in the US. The 5G radio components developed by Broadcom will include FBAR filters and other wireless connectivity components.

FBAR Filters are radio frequency filters used in mobile phones and other wireless applications like GPS, satellite navigation, Wi-Fi systems, and modules for these. The components developed by Broadcom will be different than the 5G modems that rival Qualcomm develops.

The deal with Broadcom is part of Apple's 2021 commitment to invest $430 billion in the US economy. This is also a new phase of a partnership between the two companies as Broadcom had announced that it would sell wireless components worth $15 billion to Apple in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a release.

Apple said the deal with Broadcom will also allow it to invest in “critical automation projects and upskilling” with engineers and other technicians. Apple already supports more than 1,100 jobs in Broadcom’s Fort Collins, Colorado, FBAR filter manufacturing facility, according to the release.

Shares of Apple ended 1.5 percent lower in regular trading on Tuesday, while those of Broadcom ended with gains of 1.2 percent.

(With Inputs From Agencies.)