English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsApple, Broadcom announce multibillion dollar deal for US made chips

Apple, Broadcom announce multibillion-dollar deal for US-made chips

Apple, Broadcom announce multibillion-dollar deal for US-made chips
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 5:17:10 AM IST (Published)

Apple said the deal with Broadcom will also allow it to invest in “critical automation projects and upskilling” with engineers and other technicians.

iPhone-maker Apple Inc., on Tuesday announced a new multibillion-dollar deal with Broadcom to develop 5G radio frequency components in the US. The 5G radio components developed by Broadcom will include FBAR filters and other wireless connectivity components.

FBAR Filters are radio frequency filters used in mobile phones and other wireless applications like GPS, satellite navigation, Wi-Fi systems, and modules for these. The components developed by Broadcom will be different than the 5G modems that rival Qualcomm develops.
The deal with Broadcom is part of Apple's 2021 commitment to invest $430 billion in the US economy. This is also a new phase of a partnership between the two companies as Broadcom had announced that it would sell wireless components worth $15 billion to Apple in 2020.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X