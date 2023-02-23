Apple could bring No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking to its Watch

Apple now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to market. To achieve this, Apple is using a chip technology known as silicon photonics and a measurement process called optical absorption spectroscopy.

This could establish Apple as a powerhouse in health care if the company manages to get this breakthrough. This would also be a boon to diabetics.

To achieve this, Apple is using a chip technology known as silicon photonics and a measurement process called optical absorption spectroscopy. The system uses lasers to emit specific wavelengths of light into an area below the skin with the light is then reflected back indicating the concentration of glucose.

Hundreds of engineers are working on the project as part of Apple’s Exploratory Design Group, or XDG which is one of the most covert initiatives at the famously secretive Apple.

Apple has tested its glucose technology on hundreds of people over the past decade and the technology is said to be more than 12 years in the making now. Its human trials have been done on people unaware of their diabetic condition as well as people with prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes. One of the company's goals behind this technology is to create a preventative measure that warns people if they’re prediabetic.

Apple believes the technology is viable but needs to be shrunk down to size.

The Apple Watch has gradually become more of a health tool after its first model was launched in 2015. Apple watch first generation included a heart-rate sensor but was more focused on fitness tracking. In 2018, Apple watch gained the ability to take ECGs from the wrist. It also can now sense body temperature and calculate blood oxygen levels.

