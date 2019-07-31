Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth in third quarter
Updated : July 31, 2019 11:17 AM IST
The return of Apple in India comes at a time when the company is reportedly set to manufacture top-end iPhone XS and iPhone XR courtesy its supplier Foxconn in the country.
Cook told analysts during the company's Q2 results on April 30 that the company has made some "adjustments in India and have seen preliminary some better results there".
Cook also emphasised on the company's plans to open its branded stores in India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more