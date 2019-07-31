#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Apple bounces back in India, clocks double-digit growth in third quarter

Updated : July 31, 2019 11:17 AM IST

The return of Apple in India comes at a time when the company is reportedly set to manufacture top-end iPhone XS and iPhone XR courtesy its supplier Foxconn in the country.
Cook told analysts during the company's Q2 results on April 30 that the company has made some "adjustments in India and have seen preliminary some better results there".
Cook also emphasised on the company's plans to open its branded stores in India.

