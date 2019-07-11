Apple begins to export India-made iphones to European markets, says report

Tech major Apple has begun to export iPhones to some European markets from India, reported The Economic Times on Thursday, adding that the step further boosts the Modi government's Make in India initiative while pushing the company’s efforts to make the country an export hub.

Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron Corp's India arm, which began to assemble iPhones in the country back in 2016, is the first of the tech giant's contract makers to export iPhones, from its Bengaluru facility.

“iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are being exported in quantities of under 100,000 units a month,” Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research, told ET, citing export data that the firm tracks. He added that the exports started a few months ago to European markets.

Two other senior executives in the industry, as mentioned in the report, said that the export volumes were 70-80 percent of the total capacity at the facility.