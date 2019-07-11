In association with
Apple begins to export India-made iphones to European markets, says report

Updated : July 11, 2019 08:13 AM IST

The step further boosts the Modi government's Make in India initiative while pushing the company’s efforts to make the country an export hub. 
Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron Corp's India arm, which began to assemble iPhones in the country back in 2016, is the first of the tech giant's contract makers to export iPhones, from its Bengaluru facility. 
Apple begins to export India-made iphones to European markets, says report
