Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will now be available in yellow – check price, features

Apple on Tuesday added more colour choices to its lineup with the announcement of a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Beautifully designed and built to last, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch2 iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminium design that is water- and dust-resistant, 3 with a Ceramic Shield front cover, and amazing battery life.

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have an updated internal design which provides better-sustained performance, great for heavy workloads and high-powered gaming while improving the ease and affordability of repairs. Both models also include Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision.

The iPhone users can experience an advanced dual-camera system which features an impressive new pro-level Main camera with a larger sensor for photos and videos and an Ultra-Wide camera to capture unique perspectives. Both models include the new front TrueDepth camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at different distances for sharper close-ups and group selfies.

IPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by A15 Bionic with a 5-core GPU enabling faster speeds for demanding workloads and even smoother graphics for video apps and high-performance gaming.

It also offers critical safety capabilities such as Emergency SOS via a satellite that allows users to message emergency services when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is not available.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

The yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. Indian users will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow on March 10 at 6:30 pm IST, with availability beginning Tuesday, March 14.