    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Apple announces new clean energy investments, asks suppliers to decarbonize

    Apple announces new clean energy investments, asks suppliers to decarbonize

    Apple announces new clean energy investments, asks suppliers to decarbonize
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    More than 200 suppliers, representing 70 percent of Apple's direct manufacturing spending and including Corning Inc, Nitto Denko Corp, SK Hynix Inc, STMicroelectronics, TSMC and Yuto, have committed to using clean power such as wind or solar for all Apple production, Apple said.

    Apple Inc on Tuesday said it would make fresh investments to set up solar and wind projects in Europe and called on its suppliers to decarbonize operations related to the production of iPhones and other products.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    In 2020, the company had pledged to remove carbon emissions from its entire business, including products and its sprawling supply chain — which spans from Vietnam to Brazil — by 2030.
    The iPhone maker will now require its supply partners to report on progress on carbon neutrality goals, specifically Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions, related to the production of Apple products and will audit their progress annually.
    More than 200 suppliers, representing 70 percent of Apple's direct manufacturing spending and including Corning Inc, Nitto Denko Corp, SK Hynix Inc, STMicroelectronics, TSMC and Yuto, have committed to using clean power such as wind or solar for all Apple production, Apple said.
    Apple had previously asked suppliers to commit to 100 percent renewable energy for Apple's production.
    "We're determined to be a ripple in the pond that creates a bigger change," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said. Apple has been carbon neutral for its global corporate operations since 2020.
    Many multinational companies are increasingly looking into global supply chains to reduce their carbon footprint as climate change becomes a bigger focus for investors and regulators.
    Apple said the European investments are part of a strategy to address about 22 percent of its carbon footprint coming from the electricity customers use to charge their devices.
    With the construction of new projects in Europe, the company is aiming to power all Apple devices on the continent with low-carbon electricity, it said.
    In total, the planned investments will add 3,000 gigawatt hours per year of new renewable energy on the grid, Apple said.
    Also Read: Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand: TrendForce
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    AppleApple Incclean energy

    Previous Article

    Former Australia captain Tim Paine drops bombshell, accuses South Africa of ball-tampering after infamous 2018 Newlands Test

    Next Article

    Delhi records cleanest Diwali since 2015 – air quality continues to remain poor

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng