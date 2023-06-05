Apple announces a new 15-inch MacBook Air with up to 18 hours of battery life

The MacBook Air offers comes with MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for accessories and external displays up to 6K resolution, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is available in four finishes — Midnight, Starlight, Space Grey, and Silver.

Apple has unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air powered by the M2 chipset. boasting a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design. The new MacBook Air also comes equipped with a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and will run macOS Ventura out of the box.

Apple claims that the screen offers a resolution that is twice as high and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop, and supports 1 billion colours and boasts up to 500 nits of brightness.

The design of the new MacBook Air is similar to that of the existing M2 MacBook Air lineup. Measuring 11.5mm thin and weighing only 1.4 kg, it is the thinnest and most portable 15-inch laptop in the world, claims Apple.