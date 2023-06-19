CNBC TV18
Apple analyst predicts iPhone 15 to feature enhanced integration with Vision Pro
By Pihu Yadav  Jun 19, 2023 1:20:57 PM IST (Published)

The UWB chip that Apple uses, its U1 chip, made its debut in the iPhone 11 and has since been a part of every iPhone generation.

Apple announced the Vision Pro at the WWDC 2023 and now the company might be working on a deeper integration of the mixed-reality headset with the upcoming iPhone 15, according to reports.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple “will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications” to build a more competitive ecosystem surrounding the Vision Pro.
“The ecosystem is one of the key success factors for Vision Pro, including the integration with other Apple hardware products, and related main hardware specifications are Wi-Fi and UWB,” he added.
X