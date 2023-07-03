CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsApple AirPods could get hearing health and temperature sensors, but not anytime soon

Apple AirPods could get hearing health and temperature sensors, but not anytime soon

Apple AirPods could get hearing health and temperature sensors, but not anytime soon
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jul 3, 2023 9:48:39 PM IST (Published)

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring new hearing health and body temperature features for the earbuds. They are also expected to have ties with the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro which comes out early next year.

Apple is reportedly bringing new features to the AirPods in addition to the ones announced at the WWDC this year as a part of iOS 17.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring new hearing health and body temperature features for the earbuds. They are also expected to have ties with the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro which comes out early next year.
The hearing health feature, as per Gurman, will play different tones and sounds, which will allow AirPods to understand how well a person’s hearing ability is. “The idea is to help users screen for hearing issues, not unlike how the Apple Watch ECG app checks for heart problems. The hearing test could ‘Sherlock’ — or make irrelevant — existing apps like Mimi,” he added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X