Apple AirPods could get hearing health and temperature sensors, but not anytime soon

Apple is reportedly bringing new features to the AirPods in addition to the ones announced at the WWDC this year as a part of iOS 17.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring new hearing health and body temperature features for the earbuds. They are also expected to have ties with the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro which comes out early next year.

The hearing health feature, as per Gurman, will play different tones and sounds, which will allow AirPods to understand how well a person’s hearing ability is. “The idea is to help users screen for hearing issues, not unlike how the Apple Watch ECG app checks for heart problems. The hearing test could ‘Sherlock’ — or make irrelevant — existing apps like Mimi,” he added.