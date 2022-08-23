Anti-competitive practices: Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India execs meet Parliamentary panel

By Parikshit Luthra

Mini Members of the parliamentary panel on finance meets representatives of big tech companies like Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple and others. The panel questioned their use of data, the fee imposed on app developers and other alleged anti-competitive practices. Tech companies defended their policies and claim there is no dearth of competition.

A Parliamentary Committee on Tuesday sought answers from executives of Big Tech companies like Apple, Google, Netflix and Amazon to 10 questions on what they feel is leading to anti-competitive practices in the digital space. A lot of this was directed towards Google.

According to sources, the panel sought answers on why a 30 percent fee is charged for in-app purchases and high subscription fees as well. There were questions asked on platform neutrality when online platforms serve both as a marketplace and a competitor.

Executives of these companies were quizzed on the keyword bidding policy and also how data is used and whether the usage of data somehow restricts the entry of other players in the market.

At the same time, these companies were quizzed about how they define markets, who their competitors are, and how they are complying with the EU Digital Markets Act (DMA), and what is the policy they resort to while suspending apps. This is also on the basis of some complaints they have got from Indian tech companies over the last few months.

According to sources, Google shared its India revenue — the search engine giant said it earned Rs 13,887 crore in revenue from sale of advertisement space in the 2020-21 fiscal.

It also said that they are moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to billing and subscription fees. Google said it also commenced a pilot in India for user choice billing, starting with Spotify, and that it will add more partners. It has also extended the timeline for integrating Indian users to the Google Play's billing system to October 31, 2022.

Meta said that the aggregate amount of data held by a firm does not really create barriers to entry and it operates in a global market and there are several competitors in the Indian market as well.

Netflix also said that when it comes to entertainment data, it can easily be replicated by competitors and data does not act as a barrier to entry.

So this committee sought suggestions, had summoned all these companies, their top executives, and will be preparing a report for the government as well.