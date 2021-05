Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian avatar of the popular PUBG Mobile game, will be opened for pre-registration on Android phones only. The iOS users will have to wait for the next announcement.

South Korea-based PUBG developers Krafton further announced that fans who pre-register can grab exclusive items and special rewards as and when the game is downloaded on devices. The Indian Government in September last year had banned PUBG as it was deemed to be quite violent and had data privacy issues.

Krafton this time has named it Battlegrounds Mobile India and has asked content creators to avoid ‘PUBG’ anywhere.

Incidentally, their social media handles have been changed to the new name and a $100-million investment has been committed for India. The new game is an India-exclusive version, displaying a new logo, an India theme with colours of the tricolour in the backdrop.

How to Pre-register

Android phone users with a Google Play account can pre-register for the game. Visit Battlegrounds Mobile India in the store, tap on ‘Pre-register’ and wait for the news to come to you as and when developments take place. Also, with pre-registrations, the developer would know how many have shown interest in the game. This could be a game changer for them in terms of marketing.

Non-violent Avatar