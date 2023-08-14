LetMeSpy, is an application for monitoring Android phones, specifically engineered to remain hidden on the device's home screen, rendering it difficult to detect and uninstall. Once installed on a device, the app clandestinely tracked various activities including messages, call records, and real-time location data.

A major hacking attack has extensive damage upon a renowned Android application. Interestingly, this particular Android app is identified as a spyware application, and its business model had been a subject of contention. The app in question, LetMeSpy, has been forced to cease its operations. A notification on its official website, available in both English and Polish, declares the app's definitive closure due to a data breach that resulted in the loss of its server data.

"We would like to kindly inform you that as of August 31, 2023, the letmespy.com website will cease operations, therefore we would like to provide you with some information. Due to the data security incident that took place on June 21, 2023 (you can read the notices, regarding the breach, here), access to User Accounts was blocked, for security reasons. After that date, the LetMeSpy service was disabled, as well as the option to log into User Accounts and register new User Accounts on the site," reads the notice.

The hackers responsible for the breach according to a report by TechCrunch reportedly gained unauthorized access to users' email addresses, phone numbers, and message content stored within their accounts. TechCrunch, in a report, has confirmed that the app is no longer accessible for download, and existing installations appear to be completely non-functional based on network traffic analysis.

