Budget Android-based laptop for students Primebook 4G coming soon — price, details here

Originally priced at Rs 16,990, the Primebook 4G will be discounted to Rs 14,990 for Flipkart users. Primebook, which was backed by Shark Tank, and Flipkart have also introduced no cost EMI for up to 24 months and other offers worth up to Rs 12,000 for customers.

Primebook, a laptop brand funded on Shark Tank Season 2, is set to launch Primebook 4G, an Android-based laptop designed for students and learners. The laptop is equipped with 4G wireless sim connectivity and runs on PrimeOS, the brand’s proprietary Android 11-based operating system.

The Primebook 4G is expected to launch on March 11 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart. According to the company, the laptop aims to empower students across all strata to access the benefits of e-learning. It has been extensively tested for compatibility with over 200 education and learning-centric applications and offers access to over 10,000 Android apps through the Prime Store.

The laptop also allows students to work in a multi-window format, providing a more productive learning experience that cannot be compared to a mobile phone or tablet at a similar price point.

Also Read: OpenAI opens ChatGPT and Whisper APIs for developers

According to Hari Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances and Electronics, Flipkart, “The demand for student-friendly laptops, one of the fastest expanding market segments, has grown 1.5X over the past three years on our platform. The launch of Primebook 4G addresses the educational needs of students by providing them access to the technology they need to excel.”

Commenting on the launch, Aman Verma, Co-founder and CMO, Primebook said, “The edtech industry so far has been focused on content generation. Today, while students have many tech-enabled platforms to learn from, over 23 crore children in India don’t have access to laptops; these are by far the aptest tools for reaping the maximum benefits of e-learning. To bridge this digital divide, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Flipkart to exclusively launch Primebook 4G. This device results from our team's tireless efforts to create a laptop that is not only powerful but also accessible for the masses.”

Originally priced at Rs 16,990, the Primebook 4G will be discounted to Rs 14,990 for Flipkart users. Primebook and Flipkart have also introduced no cost EMI for up to 24 months and other offers worth up to Rs 12,000 for customers.

Also Read: Fujifilm announces the launch of Instax Mini 12 instant camera