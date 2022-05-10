Android 13 will come to these Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO devices

Android 13, the latest version of the world's most dominant mobile operating system, will be unveiled on May11 at the Google I/O conference. We know that flagship smartphones released since 2021 by Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo will get the latest Android iteration.

Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, its Redmi brand, and POCO, too, released a list of their smartphones that will be eligible for Android 13.

Full list of Android 13 compatible Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphones

Brand Compatible devices Xiaomi Mi 10S, Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11i/Hypercharge, Mi 11T/Pro, Mi 11 Lite 4G/5G/LE/Lite, Mi NE 5G, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Lite, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X (India), Xiaomi 12X Pro (India), Xiaomi MIX 4, Xiaomi MIX FOLD/ FOLD 2CIVI/CIVI S, Xiaomi Pad 5 Series Redmi Redmi 10/Prime/2022/Prime 2022, 10 5G/Prime+ 5G10C/Redmi 10 (India), Redmi Note 10/10S/Pro/Pro Max/Pro 5G, Note 10T/10 5G, Redmi Note 11/NFC/11S/Pro 4G/Pro 5G/Pro+ 5G, Note 11 Pro/Pro+/11E Pro, Note 11T/11 5G/4G, Redmi K40/Pro/Pro+/Gaming/K40S, Redmi K50/Pro/Gaming POCO POCO F3/GTX3 GT /X3 Pro, POCO F4/Pro/GTM3 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 4G, POCO M4 5G

Of course, none of these smartphones will be running stock Android 13. Instead, they will run company-specific skins of Android — MIUI in case of all three of these brands.

As has been the case every year since the Pixel lineup made its debut in 2016, Google's own smartphones will be the first to get Android 13, followed by other manufacturers over the course of the next several months. Google has already released the list of eligible Pixel smartphones — Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.