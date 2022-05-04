Google I/O is a week away and technophiles eagerly wait for Android 13, Pixel 6a and other reveals

Google I/O 2022, the software and services giant's annual keynote, is only a week away. The two-day keynote will be held from May 11 and among the major announcements Google is expected to make are the next version of Android (dubbed Android 13), a younger sibling to its flagship Pixel 6 smartphones, and potential wearable hardware.

I/O is Google's developer-focused conference that also announces to the world its plans for the coming year. While hardware is not always part of the event, Google has a history of unveiling products during the keynote.

Last year, Google, in addition to announcing Android 12, made a host of software-based announcements that ranged from the futuristic (AI-powered conversation tools and holographic imagery) to the cosmetic (skin tone-aware cameras) to the necessary (security, privacy-focused features).

Also read:

What can we expect from Google I/O this year? What is rumoured and what is definitely on the table? Read on.

Android 13

The Android 13 developer beta was rolled out a week ago, so Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, next Wednesday and announce the next iteration of the world's most dominant mobile operating system.

Unlike the Android 12, which featured a complete overhaul of the user interface, Android 13 is expected to be heavy on privacy and security features. For now, the developer beta is available on the Google Pixel 4, 5 and 6 series. The public beta, when it is made available, can be downloaded on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro, Google said.

Wear OS

At last year's I/O, Google announced that its Wear OS was merging with Samsung's Tizen for a smoother watch OS experience. Expect updates on the Wear OS front at this year's keynote.

Pixel Watch?

The widely rumoured, leaked and anticipated Pixel Watch (or whatever it ends up being called) could be launched at the keynote. In recent days, social media was flooded with leaks and renders of the design of Google's new wearable, which is expected to have health and fitness tracking features and will take on the Apple Watch.

Boost for Chrome OS?

Now that Google has allowed Chromebooks — which run on the lightweight Chrome operating system — to install Android Apps, the OS is, at least features-wise, closing in on the macOS-iOS singularity. Google is expected to announce updates to Chrome OS on May 11.

Pixel 6a?

Google sometimes follows up the launch of its flagship device(s) with an "a" smartphone that is less powerful, more affordable and yet, boasts of OS support for as long as its more powerful siblings. These mid-cycle releases are aimed at the mid-tier segment of the smartphone market.

Just like (nearly) every year, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 6a, which could sport a design similar to the Pixel 6 and the 6 Pro. It is unclear whether this phone will feature a pared-down version of Google's in-house Tensor SoC (system-on-chip) or an equivalent Snapdragon chip.

Google, which traditionally releases new hardware in October, released its first mid-cycle smartphones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, in May 2019. It then skipped flagship devices for a full year, releasing the mid-tier Pixel 4a (August 2020), Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 (September 2020) and Pixel 5a 5G (August 2021) before returning to form with the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro last October.

With I/O, it's open season for the world of technology as other companies, such as Samsung and Apple, have similar events lined up in the months to come.