Android 13 is set to be unveiled next week and here's what we know so far about new features

In less than a week from now, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, and unveil the next version of the world's most popular mobile operating system — Android 13.

The developer beta of Google's next Android iteration has been out in the wild for a week, and here's what we know so far about the features the new OS version will pack.

What's in a name?

Remember the days when Android versions used to be named after sweets? Ice Cream Sandwich, Jellybean, Kit-Kat, etc? Well, public releases stopped being named after desserts after Android 9, or 'Android Pie', in 2018. Since then, Google fell back on numerical nomenclature for its annual OS releases — though internally, they still had "sweet" code names: Android 10 was referred to as Quince Tart, 11 as Red Velvet Cake and 13 is Tiramisu.

Now, onto the features we know are coming based on reports of Android 13 developer beta tests.

Tap-to-transfer

The seeds for tap-to-transfer were sown in the early days of Android, with the introduction of Near Field Communication, or NFC, which would allow two smartphones to transfer files, links and more with a mere physical tap. It was novel, but didn't always work the way it was supposed to. Over the years, NFC has come to be replaced by more reliable file-transfer technology like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi — and Apple's proprietary AirDrop.

It looks like Google is resurrecting tap-to-transfer. Android Police reports that it is privy to a demo process dubbed "Media Tap To Transfer", which the website says is just the first step in enabling a wide range of applications, such as tapping to control smart home devices, possibly through Google's own Nest Hub technology.

More 'Material You' themes

Last year, the biggest talking point of Android 13 was Material You, a new design language that automatically adjusts the colour palette of the entire smartphone — app icons, logos, settings menu and volume/brightness sliders — based on any custom wallpaper selected by the user.

Android 13 will reportedly take that forward by giving a wider range of colour palettes to more accurately "theme" the system. Android Police says under Android 13, users (or android manufacturers) have the option to choose from three colour schemes —"vibrant", "expressive", and a desaturated, near monochromatic "spritz".

Android 13 also sports something called "cinematic" wallpapers, a feature that could enable custom "live" wallpapers based on images from a user's photos library — akin to cinematic images in Google Photos.

Opt-in notifications

It appears that this year, Google is taking a leaf out of Apple's playbook and making it mandatory for newly installed apps to ask for permission to send notifications. In beta, users can only allow or deny permission. As Android 13 development evolves, other options could be baked in.

‘Multilingual’ per-app language settings

According to developer reports, Android 13 will offer users the option to set a language per individual app, which could come in handy for multilingual users, which most Indians are. This means Indian users can set English or their own native language as the preferred choice on a per-app basis.

Battery measures

Android has always been something of a resource hog, running multiple processes in the background, which in turn has a direct impact on battery health/life. Android 12 introduced systemwide, mandatory battery-saving measures that made it nearly impossible for apps to run in the background. This affected the quality of some apps, which relied on background processes to run at their best. Android 13 reportedly offers a toggle switch to turn this feature on or off. The latest iteration also supposedly has a feature that constantly evaluates apps, and limits or frees up access to resources on a "need-to" basis. Android 13 will also warn the user of apps that are running in the background without permission, resulting in excessive battery drain.

Support for Bluetooth Low-Energy Audio

Android 13 could introduce Bluetooth Low-Energy Audio, which boasts of lower energy consumption without compromising audio quality, multi-stream, simultaneous support for multiple headphones/speakers (with appropriate hardware), and full support for hearing aid devices.

Home button Assistant toggle

Android 13 leaks point to the possibility of long pressing the smartphone's home button to summon Google Assistant, much like iPhone users can do to activate Apple's AI assistant Siri. This option can be disabled in favour of gesture based controls, reports indicate.

Spatial audio

Android 13 Beta 1 sports a spatializer effect, which could become Google's version of the iPhone's Spatial Audio feature. Apple's Spatial Audio feature simulates a 360-degree surround system through AirPods, and it appears the feature is coming to Android users later this year, when the OS releases to the public.

Gaming

According to reports, Android 13 will have an option that will boost CPU speeds temporarily, allowing games to launch quicker.

Photo picker

Similar to the way photos are handled on Apple's devices, Android 13 will reportedly sort photos automatically into their own albums/categories.

Third-party Material You icons

In Android 12, the Material You theme was limited to just first-party Google apps. Android 13 looks to rectify that, bringing the functionality to third-party apps as well, potentially giving the phone a uniform look.

More powerful clipboard

Android 13 will allow users to copy text and change it in the clipboard before sharing it.