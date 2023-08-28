CNBC TV18
Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 now rolling out to Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1), launched in July 2022, currently retails starting at Rs 28,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant. The Phone (2), on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 44,999 for the same variant.

Aug 28, 2023

London-based consumer tech company Nothing announced on Monday that it has started rolling out the Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 on the Phone (1).

“We've now began rolling out Nothing OS 2 for Phone (1). Thanks for everyone's patience! As our capabilities strengthen, we'll be able to pull in the time gap over time,” founder Carl Pei posted on X (formerly Twitter).
According to Nothing, the update comes packed with new features, enhanced customisation, and improved functionality.
The popular monochromatic app icons should also be included in the Phone (1) upgrade, allowing you to modify the colour settings of all apps on the company’s latest smartphone, Phone (2) by changing the default icon plate in the settings.
The OS has been available on the Phone (2), a more premium offering than its predecessor, since its launch in July this year. The device received the Nothing OS 2.0.2a update last week, which is said to prioritise camera performance, focusing on HDR improvements, low light scenarios and facial clarity.
The Nothing Phone (1), launched in July 2022, currently retails starting at Rs 28,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant. The Phone (2), on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 44,999 for the same variant.
