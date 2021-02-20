Android 12 first preview: From UI changes to notifications, gestures to image quality, here’s what’s new Updated : February 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST Google has rolled out the first developer preview of Android 12, the next version of Android, for testing and feedback. The developer preview is an early build of the software update and is designed for app developers and testers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply