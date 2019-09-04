Android 10 unveiled: Hereâ€™s everything you need to know

A bigger concern for privacy: Android 10 has introduced some big changes for permission. It helps users to better understand and control things to have access by apps. Well, if you want to know how, open â€˜Permissions usageâ€™ page in settings. It shows which permission is being used by multiple apps. To go in-depth, it provides you with the option to filter by permissions to know which app is using certain ones. It also features a new UI for the â€˜App infoâ€™ page.