  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Anchanto receives $12.1 million in ongoing Series C funding round

Updated : August 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST

The company will use the funds to strengthen its research & development portfolio to launch two new products, build data platform and expand to three more markets.
This round also marks the start of Anchanto’s partnership with Asendia AG, an European cross-border ecommerce shipping and mail services giant, as a new shareholder.
Anchanto receives $12.1 million in ongoing Series C funding round

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Airtel offer: 1,000 GB extra data on purchase of XstreamFiber connection

Airtel offer: 1,000 GB extra data on purchase of XstreamFiber connection

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 crore

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 crore

MRF Q1 profit falls 95% at Rs 13 crore

MRF Q1 profit falls 95% at Rs 13 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement