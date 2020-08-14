Technology Anchanto receives $12.1 million in ongoing Series C funding round Updated : August 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST The company will use the funds to strengthen its research & development portfolio to launch two new products, build data platform and expand to three more markets. This round also marks the start of Anchanto’s partnership with Asendia AG, an European cross-border ecommerce shipping and mail services giant, as a new shareholder. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply