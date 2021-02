Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has backed Angikul Cosmos, a space-tech start-up, which test-fired India’s first 3D printed rocket engine — Agnilet — a few days ago.

AGNIKUL is a startup that will build launch vehicles to carry micro/nano satellites to low earth orbit on demand. They recently test-fired a fully 3D printed semi cryo rocket engine at IIT Madras. Terrific champions of the future. I’ve personally invested in the company pic.twitter.com/njW1Gld1wa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 10, 2021

Sir, it’s an absolute honour to have your support. Thank you for believing in us and our vision. — AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) February 10, 2021

Humbled to announce firing of fully #MadeinIndia Agnilet - a 100% 3d printed, 1 piece semicryo rocket engine. Compared to older firings this is new:has 0 assembly involved->the entire engine is 1 part. Grateful to @isro for continued support. @narendramodi https://t.co/V7EiiNl5Cn — AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) February 9, 2021

The space-tech start-up was incubated at IIT Madras and is building a small rocket that can launch 100-kg satellites into low Earth orbit. The rocket can be ported on a mobile platform and Agnikul is looking at launching it by the end of 2022.

The start-up was launched by entrepreneurs Srinath Ravichandran and Moin SPM in 2017. Last December, the start-up signed a pact with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to tap into the space agency’s expertise as well as facilities to build its rocket.