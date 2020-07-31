Market After bumper earnings, analysts say Reliance stock will continue to fly, helped by Jio Updated : July 31, 2020 03:14 PM IST Jio’s total wireless data traffic rose 30.2 percent on-year to 1,420 crore GB while the subscriber base increased to 398.3 million versus 388 million, QoQ. Indian telco had increased tariffs in December 2019. Analysts expect an additional 5 percent benefit of the price hike to accrue in Q2FY21. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply