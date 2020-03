Indian information technology (IT) companies are likely to see a hit on revenues for the March quarter and for FY21 due to the far-reaching impact from the coronavirus pandemic globally, as per multiple analysts.

Kotak Institutional Equities in its latest report said they have cut revenue growth estimates for IT companies by 2-4 percent and also revised the growth forecast to 3-8 percent across companies for FY2021.

"After the pressure in FY2021E, our base case is of normalisation of growth in FY2022E," the brokerage said in its March 11 report. IT clients across sectors such as banking, manufacturing, energy, travel and hospitality etc. have been impacted by the slowdown due to the Covid-19 scare, thus putting new deals and projects for Indian IT companies at risk.

"We expect a 5 percent hit on overall IT sector revenues for the March quarter due to impact on projects," said Shriram Subramanian, founder of InGovern Research. Other industry analysts said they expect 5-7 percent margin loss in the March quarter and were still evaluating impact for FY21.

The banking vertical, which has been under stress and already a concern for IT companies was further impacted by sharp rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve earlier in the month. For companies such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, which get over 30 percent revenues from the BFSI vertical, this would mean a hit on revenues.

In a double blow to global markets, Saudi Arabia led a price war by slashing crude oil prices, which will impact the energy vertical for IT companies. The sector contributes about 12 percent of the revenues for Infosys, Wipro and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

The rapid spread of the virus has led to fears that have hit travel, hospitality and consumer retail sectors. Mindtree gets over 16 percent revenues from these verticals and Mphasis sees about 14 percent revenues from clients in travel, hospitality and logistics.

Manufacturing has also been hit due to supply chain disruptions globally and this can impact HCL, which gets over 20 percent revenues from manufacturing.

The slowdown and the fears around the epidemic will also hit discretionary spending by companies, which analysts say will impact new deals, especially in digital projects.

"Given that allocation of budgets for new programs is usually done in March/April, any delay will result in a weak June 2020 quarter," according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Apart from global factors, at a company level, IT players will also have to deal with several changes in project executions given the travel ban as well as work-from-home options for employees. The travel ban will slow down deal conversions, as per experts, and could also hit IT companies' ability to deliver services on-site.

"What this could do is increase costs for local hiring, and subcontracting, which could affect margins," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, chief executive officer, Greyhound Research, "One of the bigger fallouts of the impact on the IT sector could be job losses in the near future."