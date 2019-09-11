Analyst calls Apple TV Plus price 'show stopper'

One analyst says Apple's $5-a-month price for its new Apple TV Plus streaming service is a "shot across the bow" to Netflix and Disney as competition heats up.

Apple announced the price and a November 1 launch date at an event on Tuesday. It didn't say how many titles the service will start with. Its library will likely be much smaller than Netflix and Disney.

People who purchase a new Apple device such as an iPhone, computer or tablet will get a year free. Apple announced a new iPhone, iPad and Watch models on Tuesday.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the streaming price is a "show stopper." Netflix' most popular plan is $13 a month and Disney's service launching in November will cost $7 a month.