Amitabh Bachchan’s exclusive NFT collection auctioned for $1 million

Amitabh Bachchan is the latest mega-celebrity to launch his own NFT collection. The legendary actor sold his NFT collection for $996,000 (around Rs 7.18 crore). The collection included the ‘Madhushala’ NFT collection, Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem recorded by the superstar, iconic vintage posters NFT featuring seven autographed posters, and ‘BigB Punks and NFT Arts’ collection.

“In this world of digitization, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities to engage with my fans even more than before. The successful auction of my NFTs, some of the most treasured and personal moments of my life and career were so well received and invested in by my supporters. This indeed was a very proud moment for me and also paves way for my industry folks too to come on board and engage with their fans with this new age technology,” said Bachchan himself on the success of the auction.

NFTs are Defi assets on blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that differentiate them. But unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency. NFTs can be used to represent the ownership or possession of artwork, people’s identities, a collection, property rights, or anything unique.

The auction was powered by Guardian Link, one of India’s biggest de-centralised branded marketplaces for NFTs and hosted by BeyondLife.club. All 5,000 NFTs were sold within an hour and over six million bidders tried to get their hand on one of the NFTs. Over 65 percent of the bidders were from India.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-Founder & CEO, GuardianLink said, “At Guardian, this has been a jubilant and important week. Our first drop was with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, through BeyondLife.Club. We powered the drop’s artistic conceptualisation and curation, tech of the LaunchPad as well as the blockchain aspects of the 5,000 heterogenous NFTs which consist of real world objects like posters, filmi realistic and 8-Bit digital art. Big B himself is celebratory that his NFTs have become the flagship of mainstream NFT adoption for Indians where we enabled collectors to buy or bid on NFTs using UPI, credit cards and crypto. With our planned marketplace and apps our goal is to make acquiring and trading NFTs as easy as ordering lunch on Swiggy.”