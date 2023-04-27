Amidst layoffs, KPIT Tech expects 20-25% headcount growth in FY24

KPIT Technologies is looking at growth and expansion in the coming years and expects its headcount to grow by 20-25 percent in fiscal year 2023-2024 while several of its peer global tech firms are laying off employees or have implemented hiring freezes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on April 27 after Q4 earnings, Sachin Tikekar, Joint MD of KPIT Technologies, said, this growth, however, will likely be driven more by strategic considerations rather than by the company's overall revenue growth.
Tikekar said, “Our headcount doesn't necessarily grow linearly with the topline growth. However, we do expect the headcount to grow 20-25 percent during the year… We will take those calls as we figure out the mix of revenues that are likely to come our way, but it's a fair estimate to say that the headcount will also grow in the early mid-20s.”
"Topline" refers to a company's total revenue, whereas "headcount" refers to the number of employees.
Tikekar implied that as a company grows its revenue, it doesn't necessarily need to hire more employees at the same rate.
KPIT Technologies Joint MD also said that the company is always scanning and screening for strategic acquisitions that could help it expand its offerings or improve its capabilities. However, he also made it clear that there are no acquisitions on the anvil right now.
Tikekar expects FY24 growth to be evenly distributed over the year as vehicle sales are likely to be softer in the second half of the fiscal, he said.
He noted that KPIT Technologies’ business depends on vehicle programmes spread over three to five years and since the quality of work is improving, it is helping the firm improve margin. The aim is to take margin above 20 percent in FY25-26 and beyond.
For more details, watch the accompanying video