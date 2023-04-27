Breaking News
Wipro Q4 Results: Current quarter guidance disappoints, revenue flat but meets estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsAmidst layoffs, KPIT Tech expects 20 25% headcount growth in FY24

Amidst layoffs, KPIT Tech expects 20-25% headcount growth in FY24

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair   Apr 27, 2023 2:45 PM IST (Published)
Mini

In a post earnings conversation with CNBC-TV18, KPIT Technologies said it is looking at growth and expansion in the coming years and expects its headcount to grow by 20-25 percent in fiscal year 2023-2024

technology | Apr 27, 2023 2:45 PM IST
KPIT Technologies is looking at growth and expansion in the coming years and expects its headcount to grow by 20-25 percent in fiscal year 2023-2024 while several of its peer global tech firms are laying off employees or have implemented hiring freezes.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18 on April 27 after Q4 earnings, Sachin Tikekar, Joint MD of KPIT Technologies, said, this growth, however, will likely be driven more by strategic considerations rather than by the company's overall revenue growth.
Tikekar said, “Our headcount doesn't necessarily grow linearly with the topline growth. However, we do expect the headcount to grow 20-25 percent during the year… We will take those calls as we figure out the mix of revenues that are likely to come our way, but it's a fair estimate to say that the headcount will also grow in the early mid-20s.”
Also Read | Layoffs across Meta, Amazon, Disney, others have a common script
"Topline" refers to a company's total revenue, whereas "headcount" refers to the number of employees.
Tikekar implied that as a company grows its revenue, it doesn't necessarily need to hire more employees at the same rate.
Also Read | After layoffs what? Techies face pay cuts, demotions in muted job market
KPIT Technologies Joint MD also said that the company is always scanning and screening for strategic acquisitions that could help it expand its offerings or improve its capabilities. However, he also made it clear that there are no acquisitions on the anvil right now.
Tikekar expects FY24 growth to be evenly distributed over the year as vehicle sales are likely to be softer in the second half of the fiscal, he said.
He noted that KPIT Technologies’ business depends on vehicle programmes spread over three to five years and since the quality of work is improving, it is helping the firm improve margin. The aim is to take margin above 20 percent in FY25-26 and beyond.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X