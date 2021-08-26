Amidst funding boom in Edtech space, Camp K12 raises $12 million in Series A led by Matrix and Elevation Capital

Edtech startup Camp K12, has raised $12 million as a part of its Series A funding round co-led by Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital.

The company plans to use funds to hire leaders across functions, hyperscale operations, marketing, and to build engineering and product teams.

“This series A Investment will accelerate our expansion and we are beefing up our team with experienced doers from business, sales, marketing, product, operations and engineering,” Camp K12 co-founder Sandeep Bhagi said.

Camp K12 is an online school for skills and teaches coding, English and other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) topics to children in the 5-18 age group via live, interactive, gamified sessions.

Growth And Global Traction

The startup claims that its US business has grown two times month-on-month over the past three months. In the Middle East, Camp K12 claims to have registered three times month-on-month growth.

"Over the last 12 months, Camp K12 has built out on its operational excellence and customer delight function across multiple categories, from specializing in coding for the K-12 category they have now further expanded into English with a differentiated curriculum that empowers every child to publish a novel. We're excited for the next leg of growth as we co-invest with Elevation Capital in this round" said Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix India.

Over the next six months, the company is looking to add two new geographies and one new content category and will deepen its reach in each existing geography via a group class format that in India already accounts for over 25 percent of revenues, it said in a statement.

Boom In Enterprise Tech Funding

The edtech has been among the top three funded sectors in India, with the current market size at about $700-800 million, as per a report by transaction advisory firm RBSA Advisors.

The industry has attracted private equity investments of $4 billion in the last five years, the report adds. From January 2020 to halfway through 2021, India has seen three startups turn unicorn and one into a decacorn.

A majority of these have been equity deals in the B2C learning space, dominated by market leader BYJU’S, which became India’s most valuable startup at $16.5 billion, followed by Unacademy, whose valuation jumped to $3.4 billion after a $440 million fundraise. Earlier this month, Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad joined the coveted unicorn club after it raised $185 million from Temasek, IFC, and IIFL Group at a valuation of $1.2 billion.

Higher education startup Eruditus was the latest to enter the unicorn club with a valuation of $3.2 billion, following its latest $650 million Series E round. Meanwhile, soonicorn Vedantu, which was valued at $600 million in its last fundraise in July 2020, could be the next unicorn. The firm is reportedly in advanced talks to raise $100 million, valuing it at a billion dollars.

2021 has also seen some growth-stage and late-stage deals in edtech space. These include upGrad’s $120 million round led by Temasek; Classplus’ $65 million Series C round led by Tiger Global, GSV Ventures, and others and Teachmint raising a total of $36.5 million in two successive rounds led by Learn Capital, CM Ventures, and others.

According to the RBSA Advisors report, the edtech industry is poised to become $30 billion in size in the next 10 years.