Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that would enable users to edit their tweets, even after hitting the ‘Tweet’ button. The said Undo button is already available on Facebook and Instagram in the form of ‘Edit’.

Twitter had previously stated that the platform does not allow edit functionality like its other social media counterparts as it started its journey as an SMS service. The company wants to preserve that essence, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had told Wired.

Twitter, however, is exploring a middle path between preserving its essence and giving the users a kind of flexibility to change their minds in case they are not happy with any tweets.

Twitter actually wants to add the edit functionality but not for too long.

The latest development came from notable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong in a post on Twitter. The Undo button appears to remain only for a few seconds after hitting send. Once the timer expires, users have the option of deleting their tweet and starting from scratch but cannot go ahead with the edit.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s version of Snapchat Stories, named Fleets is now getting a new update that brings with it the Twemoji Stickers tray. The latest feature enables users to add emojis or stickers to Fleets for better visual appeal. Until now, the Fleets feature on the Twitter Android or iOS app only allowed users to add text over photos or videos. Users could still add emojis if the keyboard had in-built emoji options; however, the latest feature gives direct access to more 3D-enhanced stickers. The Twemoji option for Twitter Fleets is now rolling out to users in Japan and will likely reach other markets in the coming months.