The nationwide lockdown in the war on the coronavirus epidemic has disrupted large swathes of the industry, including media. Some viewership patterns have emerged over the past few weeks. Viewership for general entertainment channels and OTT platforms has gone down owing to a lack of fresh content. Print is grappling with distribution problems and multiplexes are shut. This leaves consumers with only two mediums i.e. TV and Digital.

Not surprisingly, television news viewership has been surging. TV news has seen a 57 percent growth in viewership at an all-India level. This has been across all major languages.

Experts say that owing to this surge in viewership in TV and on digital, and especially in news on both the mediums, they are the best options for advertisers at this point of time as only news is being able to shoot and supply fresh content.

Prime time viewership on Network18 has grown by 54 percent and in the first week of COVID-19. Network18 reached out to more than 100 million TV viewers on a daily basis. This is against the 70 million users that are reached out to on an average.

This spike in viewership has also been in non-primetime slots.Network18 viewership during morning non-prime time has grown by 53 percent and by 74 percent in afternoon prime time slots.