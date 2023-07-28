AMD to invest $400mn in India to set up its largest design centre, plans to hire 3,000 more engineers

CNBC TV18
By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jul 28, 2023

The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023. The investment also includes plans to add approximately 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028.This investment , AMD said in a statement, is supported by the various policy initiatives of the Government of India focused on the semiconductor industry.

Global semiconductor major AMD has announced its plans to invest around $400 million in India over the next five years.

The announcement was made by Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer of AMD at the SemiconIndia 2023 summit in Gujarat.
The planned investment includes a new AMD campus in Bengaluru that will serve as the company’s largest design center.
The new AMD campus is expected to open before the end of 2023. The investment also includes plans to add approximately 3,000 new engineering roles by the end of 2028.
This investment , AMD said in a statement, is supported by the various policy initiatives of the Government of India focused on the semiconductor industry.
"From a handful of employees in 2001 to more than 6,500 employees today, AMD has grown its India footprint based on the strong foundation established by our local leadership and the highly skilled talent pool,” Papermaster said.
"We welcome the AMD plan to expand its leading-edge R&D engineering operations in India," said Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India said in a statement.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship added that this will also provide tremendous opportunities for India's large pool of highly skilled semiconductor engineers and researchers
AMD has been an active part of the semiconductor ecosystem in India since 2001 when the company’s first site was established in New Delhi.
The new 500,000-square-foot Bangalore campus will increase the AMD office footprint to 10 total locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Mumbai.
