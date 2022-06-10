AMD releases new chips to take on Intel's best processors

Global chipmaking giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Friday made a slew of annoucements related to its product portfolio, clearly aimed at taking on Intel, the dominant PC chipmaker in the world.

On the CPU front, AMD said it would be rolling out Zen 4 CPU core, which will power the world’s first high-performance 5 nanometre (nm) x86 CPUs later this year. Zen 4 is expected to deliver 35 percent performance increase over its predecessor, Zen 3.

For perspective, the most powerful chip offered by AMD's biggest rival is the the Intel Core X-series processor, which starts at 10 CPU cores and goes up to 18. The chip can deliver up to 4.8 GHz of performance.

However, this is not a 5nm processor, but a 7nm one. And without similar specs to compare, the best we can do is take a look at how AMD currently stacks up against Intel in the CPU game.

Tom's Guide ran a comparison of AMD chips and Intel chips on the following parameters: CPU pricing & value, Gaming performance, Content creation/productivity, Specifications, Overclocking, Power consumption, Drivers and software, Process node, Architecture, and Security, with Intel handily winning 7-5.

Here's how the two brands performed:

Category Intel AMD CPU pricing & value ✅ ✅ Gaming performance ✅ ⛔️ Content creation/productivity ✅ ⛔️ Specifications ✅ ⛔️ Overclocking ✅ ⛔️ Power consumption ⛔️ ✅ Drivers and software ✅ ⛔️ Process node ⛔️ ✅ Architecture ✅ ✅ Security ⛔️ ✅ Total 7 5

Clearly, AMD has a lot of catching up to do, which it hopes to with its Zen 4 and Zen 5 series of processors. This battle against Intel is likely to be played out in the tail end of the year.

“From the cloud and PCs to communications and intelligent endpoints, AMD’s high-performance and adaptive computing solutions play an increasingly larger role in shaping the capabilities of nearly every service and product defining the future of computing today,” said Lisa Su, AMD chairperson and CEO, said in a press release.