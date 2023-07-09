AMD is excited about its growth prospects in India

AMD is committed to India's market, praising the engineering talent and its contributions to chipsets. It plans to focus on data centre businesses and AI, supporting India's semiconductor ecosystem and encouraging chip manufacturing investments in the country.

Chip major AMD is on an "exciting growth path," according to a senior executive of its India operations, who praised the engineering talent in the country and affirmed the chipmaker's deep commitment to serving the market here.

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, India Sales, AMD , acknowledged the "invaluable contributions" of Indian engineers to its chipsets and highlighted that today India teams have an R&D footprint in every product across AMD's diversified portfolio, including Xilinx and Pensando. Sinha stated that AMD operations in India are central to every major product and design offering, and the company expects this trend to continue.

Sinha also pointed out that India quickly adopted AI, which is transitioning into a transformative tool for businesses, leading to significant disruptions and increased investments. He emphasised that India is crucial to developing AMD's data centre business focus.

Sinha stated, "AMD is deeply committed to serving the Indian market and is excited about the invaluable contributions of Indian engineers to our chipsets, which serve as the cornerstone of our enterprise." Recognising the importance of engineering talent as the backbone of the company, AMD is focused on retaining and hiring the right talent for sustained growth.

Sinha also acknowledged India's efforts in building a vibrant semiconductor and displays ecosystem , supported by the government's Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor program and the "Make in India, For the World" initiative. AMD is keen to support the ecosystem in its entirety and aims to do end-to-end design in India, rather than considering it solely for cost arbitrage.

Regarding the chip shortage and its impact on global markets and emerging economies like India, Sinha stated that AMD is experiencing a mixed-demand environment. Sinha emphasised that AMD's primary focus lies in the premium gaming and commercial segments, where they identify robust growth opportunities and expect to gain overall client revenue share.

Sinha expressed his belief that the pace of digitisation will continue and remain for the long run, along with the significant interest in AI . He stated that AI is a strategic priority for AMD, and their vision is to make AI pervasive from endpoint to Edge to Cloud. Sinha expects a surge in demand for AI going forward and highlighted AMD's commitment to providing a broad solutions portfolio and collaborating with leading customers in each market.