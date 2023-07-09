AMD is excited about its growth prospects in India

AMD is committed to India's market, praising the engineering talent and its contributions to chipsets. It plans to focus on data centre businesses and AI, supporting India's semiconductor ecosystem and encouraging chip manufacturing investments in the country.

Chip major AMD is on an "exciting growth path," according to a senior executive of its India operations, who praised the engineering talent in the country and affirmed the chipmaker's deep commitment to serving the market here.

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, India Sales, AMD , acknowledged the "invaluable contributions" of Indian engineers to its chipsets and highlighted that today India teams have an R&D footprint in every product across AMD's diversified portfolio, including Xilinx and Pensando. Sinha stated that AMD operations in India are central to every major product and design offering, and the company expects this trend to continue.

Sinha also pointed out that India quickly adopted AI, which is transitioning into a transformative tool for businesses, leading to significant disruptions and increased investments. He emphasised that India is crucial to developing AMD's data centre business focus.