CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsAMD is excited about its growth prospects in India

AMD is excited about its growth prospects in India

AMD is excited about its growth prospects in India
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vijay Anand  Jul 9, 2023 12:22:03 PM IST (Published)

AMD is committed to India's market, praising the engineering talent and its contributions to chipsets. It plans to focus on data centre businesses and AI, supporting India's semiconductor ecosystem and encouraging chip manufacturing investments in the country.

Chip major AMD is on an "exciting growth path," according to a senior executive of its India operations, who praised the engineering talent in the country and affirmed the chipmaker's deep commitment to serving the market here.

Vinay Sinha, Corporate Vice President, India Sales, AMD, acknowledged the "invaluable contributions" of Indian engineers to its chipsets and highlighted that today India teams have an R&D footprint in every product across AMD's diversified portfolio, including Xilinx and Pensando. Sinha stated that AMD operations in India are central to every major product and design offering, and the company expects this trend to continue.
Sinha also pointed out that India quickly adopted AI, which is transitioning into a transformative tool for businesses, leading to significant disruptions and increased investments. He emphasised that India is crucial to developing AMD's data centre business focus.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X