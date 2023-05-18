Amazon Web Services CEO Selipsky on its growth, India market, AI bet and more

India continues to be a big focus area though where AWS does enjoy a leadership position. Having invested about USD 3.7 billion in India since 2016 to set up its cloud infrastructure and service the market, AWS is ready to make a big bet.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has seen its revenues grow by 16 percent in Q1 at USD 21.35 billion, contributing about 17 percent of Amazon’s overall revenues. While growth was ahead of estimates the pace of growth is slower than in the previous quarter. Now AWS is not immune to the challenges that the tech businesses are seeing and is also seen job cuts as part of Amazon’s plans to lay off.

India continues to be a big focus area though where AWS does enjoy a leadership position. Having invested about USD 3.7 billion in India since 2016 to set up its cloud infrastructure and service the market, AWS is ready to make a big bet, says Chief Executive Officer Adam Selipsky

, in a freewheeling interview.